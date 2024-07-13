President To Lam meets Cambodian NA President

The President conveyed regards from Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other Vietnamese leaders to the Cambodian leader, and expressed his impressions of the host country’s strong and dynamic development.



Lam congratulated Cambodia on its successful organisation of the 5th Senate election on February 25, and the municipal, provincial, town and district council elections for the fourth term on May 26, noting the victory of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) at the elections demonstrates the public’s confidence in and support to the Party under the leadership of its President Hun Sen.



Sudary, for her part, called Lam’s visit a milestone in the bilateral relations, contributing to enhancing and deepening the relationship.



She used the occasion to thank the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their wholehearted support to Cambodia during its past struggle for national liberation, including the Cambodian people’s fight against the Pol Pot genocidal regime, as well as the present cause of national construction and development.

The host informed that the Cambodian NA’s new building, a gift from Vietnam, is expected to be put into operation soon.



The two sides noted with pleasure the stable development pace of the bilateral cooperation, saying Vietnamese and Cambodian leaders have maintained their regular contacts, and that bilateral cooperation mechanisms have proven effective.



Both spoke highly of collaboration between the two legislatures in the implementation of the agreement inked in November 2022, and in the organisation of the first Cambodia – Laos – Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit in December 2023, creating a foundation for the legislative ties among the three countries to grow strongly, while tightening their traditional friendship and solidarity.



The leaders shared the view on the need to maintain, preserve, constantly consolidate and promote the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between Vietnam and Cambodia on the basis of mutual trust and respect, for the sake of their people.

The two countries will also maintain all-level contacts and meetings in all channels, including the parliament channel, and step up economic cooperation and connectivity, especially in border areas, towards the target of 20 billion USD in two-way trade as set for the upcoming years.



They will also work harder to build a shared borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development, and carry forward the role of the two NAs in forging the bilateral ties, particularly in building institutions and perfecting legal systems to facilitate economic connectivity as well as the expansion of collaboration in education-training and other areas.



The sides consented to tighten the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam relations, and continue their close coordination and support at inter-parliamentary forums like the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF).



Lam suggested the Cambodian side pay more attention to removing difficulties for people of Vietnamese origin in the country, including those regarding their citizenship, to live and integrate into the host society, while creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to operate there.



Earlier the same day, the President and his entourage laid wreaths at the Independence Monument, another dedicated to late King Norodom Sihanouk, and the Vietnam - Cambodia Friendship Monument in Phnom Penh./.