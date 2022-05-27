Making news
President receives new ambassadors from Ukraine, Canada
Receiving the new Ukrainian ambassador, Gaman Oleksandr, President Phuc underlined that Vietnam always attaches great importance to the traditional friendship, partnership and comprehensive cooperation with Ukraine. The sound ties between the two countries have been nurtured and developed by generations of leaders and people of both countries over the past 30 years since Vietnam and Ukraine set up their diplomatic relations, he said.
Despite COVID-19 impacts, bilateral economic and trade cooperation has been bolstered, he said, noting that the 15th meeting of the Inter-Governmental Committee on economic, trade and science-technology cooperation was held successfully.
The Vietnamese leader thanked Ukraine for supporting the protection and evacuation of Vietnamese citizens in Ukraine. Conveying sympathy over great losses that Ukraine has suffered, he said he hopes that the situation in Ukraine will become stable soon. President Phuc said that Vietnam has decided to provide humanitarian aid of 500,000 USD to Ukraine people through the Red Cross and United Nations, while standing ready to cooperate in the reconstruction of Ukraine in the future.
For his part, Oleksandr thanked Vietnam for the humanitarian assistance. He said that in the time to come, he will visit Vietnamese localities to further expand cooperation between the two countries in many fields. He suggested that the two sides strengthen cooperation in trade and investment in all sectors.
At the reception for the Canadian ambassador, Shawn Perry Steil, President Phuc highlighted the growing relations between the two countries. Despite difficulties from COVID-19, the two sides have maintained good political and diplomatic relations, he said, adding that two-way trade reached more than 6 billion USD in 2021, up 18.5 percent year on year. The President said he hopes Ambassador Steil will design plans to further beef up bilateral ties.
Ambassador Steil noted that the two countries are enjoying effective cooperation in all fields, including economy, education, defence, security and climate change response.
He pledged that he will work hard to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.