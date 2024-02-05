Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

President offers incense to late leaders, visits former leaders on Tet occasion

President Vo Van Thuong has offered incense in commemoration of some late Party and State leaders, and visited several former leaders on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.
  President Vo Van Thuong offers incense to commemorate comrade Truong Chinh. (Photo: VNA)   

President Thuong offered incense to commemorate comrade Truong Chinh, who undertook many important positions of the Party and State during his more than 60 years of revolutionary activities from 1925-1988; and late President General Tran Dai Quang.

He also visited former Presidents Tran Duc Luong and Nguyen Xuan Phuc, during which he wished the former leaders and their families good health, happiness, and longevity.
 
President Thuong expressed his hope that they will contribute more brainpower and experiences to the country’s development./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Read more

Top