President offers incense to late leaders, visits former leaders on Tet occasion

President Vo Van Thuong offers incense to commemorate comrade Truong Chinh. (Photo: VNA)



President Thuong offered incense to commemorate comrade Truong Chinh, who undertook many important positions of the Party and State during his more than 60 years of revolutionary activities from 1925-1988; and late President General Tran Dai Quang.



He also visited former Presidents Tran Duc Luong and Nguyen Xuan Phuc, during which he wished the former leaders and their families good health, happiness, and longevity.

President Thuong expressed his hope that they will contribute more brainpower and experiences to the country’s development./.