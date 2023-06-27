President Ho Chi Minh’s signatures, autographs on display in Co To island district

On display are more than 200 original orders and decrees with the President's handwritings, and nearly 80 file photos illustrating the historical period from 1945 to 1969, during which Ho Chi Minh served as the head of State.



The exhibition is divided into two parts. The first includes photos and documents in the 1945-1954 period when President Ho Chi Minh founded the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, built the people's administration system, pursued diplomatic solutions to protect revolutionary achievements, and led the long-term resistance war against French colonialists (1945-1954).



Meanwhile, the second introduces photos and documents in the 1954-1969 period when he led the process of building socialism and protecting the North, and at the same time conducting the national liberation revolution in the South, and expanding diplomatic relations to mobilise support and help of the international community.



The exhibition will remain open to visitors until the end of 2023./.