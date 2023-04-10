Making news
President arrives in Vientiane, beginning official visit to Laos
The Vietnamese leader and his delegation were welcomed by Chairwoman of the Lao Presidential Office Khemani Pholsena, Mayor of Vientiane Atsaphangthong Siphandone, Deputy Foreign Minister Thongphane Savanphet, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang, representatives of the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung.
Thousands of local people waved the national flags of Vietnam and Laos, and flowers along the streets from the Wattay international airport to the inner city to welcome the Vietnamese President.
President Thuong's visit shows Vietnam's strong and comprehensive support for the renovation, socio-economic recovery and development, and international integration of Laos.
During his visit, President Thuong will attend an official welcome ceremony, hold talks with Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, witness a signing ceremony of cooperation documents between the two nations, and have meetings with the Prime Minister and the National Assembly Chairman of Laos.
He will also receive the Chairman of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Central Committee, and the Chairman of the Laos – Vietnam Friendship Association; attend an official reception chaired by the Lao Party General Secretary; and meet with representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy and community in the country./.