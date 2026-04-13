Prayer ceremony in RoK promotes peace, maritime sovereignty awareness

Delegates and representatives of Vietnamese Buddhists attend the prayer ceremony in Incheon city on April 12. Photo: VNA

A requiem and prayer ceremony for peace, maritime security, and global harmony was solemnly held at Heungryunsa Pagoda in Incheon city on April 12, drawing a large number of Vietnamese and Korean Buddhists, local officials, and members of the Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea (RoK).



Jointly organised by the Vietnamese Buddhists' Association and the Vietnam Buddhist Cultural Centre in the RoK, the event took place as the two nations mark the 34th anniversary of diplomatic ties, carrying both spiritual and people-to-people diplomatic significance.



Addressing the ceremony, Nguyen Thi Thai Binh, Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy, highlighted that the event went beyond a religious practice to reflect a shared sense of responsibility toward the homeland, particularly in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity. It also conveyed a positive message advocating peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.



She affirmed that the Vietnamese community in the RoK is an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation and serves as an important bridge in the Vietnam – RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Vietnam consistently respects the freedom of belief and religion, and encourages religious communities to accompany the nation in its development.



Delivering a message of peace, Nun Thich Nu Gioi Tanh, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Buddhists' Association and Director of the Vietnam Buddhist Cultural Centre in the RoK, emphasised respect for all forms of life and harmony between humans and nature. She called for greater respect for racial and cultural diversity, and stronger efforts to eliminate violence and war.



She also expressed hopes for peace on the Korean Peninsula and global prosperity through cooperation, compassion, and the elimination of gender discrimination to build a healthier society.



Echoing these sentiments, Incheon’s Vice Mayor Shin Jae Kyung shared his empathy with Vietnamese expatriates living far from home, noting that he personally understands the challenges of being away from one’s homeland. He emphasised that solidarity within the community, along with shared spiritual values such as Buddhism, serves as a vital source of strength for them to overcome difficulties and stabilise lives.



Recognising the contributions by over 350,000 Vietnamese in the RoK, he reaffirmed Incheon’s commitment to supporting their integration and sustainable development./.