PMs discuss measures for advancing Vietnam – Slovakia relations

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at a joint press briefing. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico held talks in Hanoi on April 13, during which the former affirmed that Vietnam and Slovakia are traditional friends with a long-standing relationship spanning more than 76 years.



The Vietnamese leader underscored that Vietnam always remembers and appreciates the valuable support and assistance extended by the Slovak Government and people during its past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in the national renewal and socio-economic development at present.



He reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently prioritises strengthening ties with traditional friends, including Slovakia, which it considers a leading priority partner in Central and Eastern Europe. He described PM Fico’s visit as historic, heralding a new chapter in bilateral relations.



For his part, the Slovak PM expressed his pleasure at returning to Vietnam after a decade, affirming that Vietnam is Slovakia’s largest partner in Southeast Asia and among its top three in Asia. He noted that this is the largest official delegation he has led abroad, reflecting his country’s high regard for bilateral ties and its desire to elevate cooperation in a substantive manner.



He thanked Vietnam for its warm reception and congratulated the country on successfully organising the 14th National Party Congress and the elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure. He also congratulated Hung on his election as PM of Vietnam.



The visiting leader praised Vietnam’s significant achievements in renewal, political stability and rising international stature, describing them as a source of encouragement for Slovakia. He also commended Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, noting that these offer valuable lessons for Slovakia to study and draw upon.



PM Fico affirmed Slovakia attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, consistently regarding the latter as its most important partner in Southeast Asia, and that it hopes to promote relations in a substantive and effective manner to enhance the quality of cooperation.



In a sincere, open and trustful atmosphere, the two PMs held comprehensive discussions on each country’s situation, bilateral cooperation and regional and international issues of mutual concern. They expressed satisfaction at the strong development of cooperation across all fields in recent years, particularly in politics and diplomacy, with enhanced political trust and frequent mutual visits and engagements at all levels, especially high-level ones.



Both sides agreed to further promote relations through Party, State, parlaimentary and people-to-people channels while effectively implementing the outcomes of high-level visits. They also consented to improve the efficiency of existing cooperation mechanisms, including the resumption of the Vietnam – Slovakia Intergovernmental Committee on economic cooperation and the maintenance of regular deputy foreign minister-level political consultations.



The two leaders agreed that economic, trade and investment partnerships remain a key pillar. While bilateral trade reached some 1.78 billion USD in 2025, they noted it has yet to match potential, and pledged efforts to double the figure. They agreed to leverage the countries' roles as gateways for each other to access the European Union (EU) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and to facilitate market access for each other's businesses, particularly in IT, telecommunications, cybersecurity and the automotive industry, including flagship projects such as FPT Software’s investment in Slovakia.



The Vietnamese PM took the occasion to thank and appreciate Slovakia’s early ratification of the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), and called on the country to continue advocating the remaining EU member states' ratification of the deal soon, thereby creating a transparent and stable business environment for enterprises of both sides. He also called on Slovakia to help persuade the European Commission to lift the “yellow card” warning on Vietnam’s seafood exports, and to facilitate access for Vietnam’s key export products—such as agro-forestry-fishery products, wooden items, apparel, and footwear—to the EU market.



The two leaders also agreed to step up cooperation in defence – security, transnational crime prevention, and cybersecurity; energy, particularly nuclear energy for peaceful use and renewable energy; science – technology, education – training, culture, sports, tourism, agriculture, health care, and climate change response towards achieving net-zero emissions.



On labour, the two sides agreed to consider negotiations on a labour agreement to protect workers’ rights and promote the mobility of skilled labour, as well as to facilitate and expedite talks on a visa exemption agreement for holders of official passports.



The PMs also agreed to promote tourism cooperation, particularly increasing the number of Slovak visitors to Vietnam beyond the current figure of 18,000. The Slovak PM proposed that the two sides study the early establishment of a direct air route linking Bratislava with Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City.