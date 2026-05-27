PM urges Vinh Long to renovate development mindset for double-digit growth

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung delivers concluding remarks at the working session with the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Vinh Long province on May 26. Photo: VNA

He called on the Mekong Delta province to move from an administrative and service-oriented mindset to a development-creating approach, while renewing leadership and governance methods in a more proactive, creative manner, with officials who dare to think, dare to act and dare to take responsibility.



A report of the provincial Party Committee presented at the meeting showed that Vinh Long’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth in the first quarter of 2026 was estimated at 5.3%, with agriculture expanding by 2.9% and services by 9.73%. State budget revenue as of May 15 reached 47.38% of the assigned estimate.



However, growth remained below expectations due to multiple challenges, including declining thermal power output, rising logistics and construction material costs, shortages of sand for land filling, a lack of orders for enterprises, and slow public investment disbursement. To achieve the GRDP growth target of at least 10% for this year, the province has revised its growth scenario, targeting growth rates of 10.92% in the second quarter, 11.27% in the third quarter, and 12% in the fourth quarter. He called on the Mekong Delta province to move from an administrative and service-oriented mindset to a development-creating approach, while renewing leadership and governance methods in a more proactive, creative manner, with officials who dare to think, dare to act and dare to take responsibility.A report of the provincial Party Committee presented at the meeting showed that Vinh Long’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth in the first quarter of 2026 was estimated at 5.3%, with agriculture expanding by 2.9% and services by 9.73%. State budget revenue as of May 15 reached 47.38% of the assigned estimate.However, growth remained below expectations due to multiple challenges, including declining thermal power output, rising logistics and construction material costs, shortages of sand for land filling, a lack of orders for enterprises, and slow public investment disbursement. To achieve the GRDP growth target of at least 10% for this year, the province has revised its growth scenario, targeting growth rates of 10.92% in the second quarter, 11.27% in the third quarter, and 12% in the fourth quarter.

This year, the province’s public investment plan totals 13.8 trillion VND (523.8 million USD), most of which has been allocated. By May 21, disbursement rate had reached 15.16% of the plan. Local authorities are accelerating key projects and focusing on measures such as speeding up site clearance, flexibly reallocating capital, and removing legal and planning bottlenecks for delayed projects.



Regarding the operation of the two-tier local administration model, the provincial People’s Committee said more than 120 important documents have been issued to realise policies, while administrative reform has been strongly promoted. All administrative procedures are now available online, with an on-time settlement rate of over 96% at the grassroots level.



In his concluding remarks, the PM praised the efforts of the Party organisation, authorities and people of Vinh Long in maintaining socio-political stability, ensuring defence and security, and recording positive socio-economic results despite many challenges.



Nevertheless, he noted that current growth was not yet sustainable, with first-quarter growth lower than the national average and below the planned scenario. Agricultural production remained fragmented and small-scale, while investment attraction in high-tech agriculture and processing industries was still weak. Transport and logistics infrastructure also failed to meet development requirements.



The Government leader urged the province to effectively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and strategic resolutions of the Politburo, while reviewing and adjusting provincial planning in line with the Mekong Delta regional plan.



Stressing that relying mainly on traditional agriculture would not enable rapid growth, he called on Vinh Long to establish a new growth model based on its potential and advantages, especially its large population size, while attracting investment in industry and services and developing high-quality human resources.



The province should shift towards a high-value, green and circular agricultural economy, build production-processing-logistics-consumption chains, expand markets for key products, and remove bottlenecks related to planting area codes, quarantine and export standards, he said.



The PM also urged the province to build detailed growth scenarios for each quarter and sector, accelerate transport and logistics infrastructure development, improve the investment environment, promote private sector development, startups, innovation and digital transformation, and ensure the smooth operation of the two-tier local administration system.

The same day, PM Hung and his entourage offered incense and flowers at the memorial sites dedicated to former Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung and former Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet in Vinh Long province./.