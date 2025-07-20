PM urges acceleration of sci-tech development, digital transformation

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presided over the third meeting of the Government’s steering committee for science – technology development, innovation, digital transformation, and a project on developing resident data, e-ID and e-authentication applications (Project 06) in Hanoi on July 20 to review performance in the first half of 2025 and set directions for the rest of the year.



The event brought together Deputy Prime Ministers Nguyen Hoa Binh, Bui Thanh Son, Ho Duc Phoc, and Nguyen Chi Dung, along with ministers, heads of ministry-level agencies, government bodies, and leaders from major technology corporations.



PM Chinh, also head of the committee, noted significant milestones in the first half, including the rollout of a two-tier local government model, and the implementation of the four strategic resolutions issued by the Politburo, which focus on science – technology, global integration, legal reform, and private sector development. New directives on healthcare, education, and culture are expected to be released soon to continue concretising the resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.



The Government leader urged participants to thoroughly evaluate successes and shortcomings, identify objective and subjective causes, and draw lessons. He called for renewed determination, decisive actions, and focus-driven efforts to achieve the growth target of 8.3–8.5% for 2025, stressing the need for clear responsibilities, timelines, and measurable outcomes.



According to reports presented at the event, the Government issued 28 decrees on power decentralisation and clarified the authority of local administrations under the new local government model. The PM chaired multiple meetings and released five directives to improve infrastructure, upgrade information systems, enhance data integration, and address administrative bottlenecks during the transition.

In the first half of 2025, ministries, sectors, and localities completed 76 out of 106 tasks outlined in the action plan for implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57/NQ-TW on breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation. A national portal for scientific and technological initiatives was launched with over 250 solutions proposed, alongside a new science and technology exchange and a 2025 local innovation index framework.



The country’s mobile broadband infrastructure now covers 99.3% of villages and hamlets with broadband connectivity. Vietnam's mobile broadband access speed ranks 20th globally, while fixed broadband infrastructure holds the 26th position worldwide.



A push towards digital governance has yielded impressive results, with documentation handled completely online accounting for 39.51% of all administrative case processing in June 2025. In terms of data-driven management, 73 out of 84 ministries, sectors, and localities have reported data-based management indicators.



The IT industry's revenue reached nearly 2.3 quadrillion VND (87.9 billion USD), up 21% year-on-year. Exports in the sector climbed 28% to 381 trillion VND. Digital technology enterprises now number 75,908. The rate of adult population possessing personal digital or electronic signatures is estimated at 33%, up 11 percentage point from December 2024.



The Government also arranged some 25 trillion VND for science – technology development, innovation, and national digital transformation efforts, statistics show./.