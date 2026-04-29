PM Le Minh Hung pays tribute to revolution contributors in Hai Phong

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (C) visits Heroic Vietnamese Mother Pham Thi Han, who lost two sons in the war. Photo: VNA

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 28 offered incense in tribute to heroes and martyrs, and visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, invalids, policy beneficiary families, poor households and workers facing difficult circumstances in Hai Phong city, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026).



Accordingly, PM Hung and his accompanying delegation paid tribute at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs of Hai Phong, where they observed a moment of silence to honour the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for national independence, freedom and the people’s well-being.



They pledged to carry forward the legacy of previous generations, strive to overcome all difficulties and challenges, fulfil assigned political tasks, and join the entire Party, army and people in successfully achieving the country’s two centennial strategic goals, building a prosperous, civilised and happy nation where people’s lives continue to improve.



Following the ceremony, the Prime Minister offered incense and flowers at the statue of Nguyen Duc Canh (1908–1932), an outstanding leader of the communist movement and founder of the “Cong hoi do” (Red Trade Union) organisation - the predecessor of today’s Vietnam General Confederation of Labour.



PM Hung also visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers Pham Thi Han (born in 1933), who lost two sons in the war, and Dinh Thi Be (born in 1932), also a mother of two martyrs, as well as war invalid Nguyen Van Tap (born in 1951), who has a 44% disability rating.



Expressing his deep gratitude, he affirmed that the Party, State and people always remember the immense sacrifices and contributions of those who rendered meritorious service to the nation in the struggle for independence, reunification and national defence.



The beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the Party and State’s continued care and support, voicing confidence that under the Party’s leadership, the country will steadily advance toward a new era of prosperity and happiness.



On this occasion, the PM presented 200 gift packages to policy beneficiary families, poor households and workers in difficult circumstances in the city, encouraging them to overcome hardships and improve their lives./.