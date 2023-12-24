Making news
PM extends Christmas greetings to Catholics in Bac Giang
The PM conveyed Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's best wishes to priests and the Catholic community in Bac Giang in particular and the country in general.
PM Chinh underlined that the Party and State always respect and guarantee human rights, including the right to freedom of belief and religion, the right to follow or not to follow any religions and beliefs of all people, and create optimal conditions for religious organisations to operate in line with the law.
The Government leader highlighted socio-economic achievements that the country has gained so far, with good economic growth, controlled inflation and ensured major economic balances. The relations between Vietnam and the Vatican have been expanded, he added.
The PM attributed the achievements to the efforts of the whole political system and the support of the business community, international friends and especially contributions from the people, including the Catholic community.
He hailed the efforts of priests and Catholics of Bac Giang in implementing the motto of living gospel amid the nation to serve the people's happiness, joining with the people across the country to recover and promote socio-economic development.
He said he hopes Catholic priests, nuns and followers will continue to show strong performance in implementing the Party and State's policies and laws, promoting the national cultural and historical tradition as well as the great national solidarity.
Head of the Bac Giang Parish, priest Giesu Nguyen Van Phong thanked the Party and State, and Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in particular, for their great attention to the material and spiritual life of religious communities, including the Catholic community.
He underlined the community's determination to continue to implement the Party and State's policies and laws, building a wealthy and happy life for the people, and making contributions to the construction of the homeland and the country as a whole.
On the occasion, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and presented Christmas gifts to the family of Nguyen Ngoc Dang and Nguyen Thi Ngot, an outstanding Catholic family with successful business and positive contributions to the community in Bac Giang city./.