PM congratulates Vietnam's U23 football team

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 22 evening sent his congratulations to the men’s U23 football team and coach Park Hang-seo on their championship at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) hosted by Vietnam.



In his letter, the leader recalled great moments in the final match when the team successfully defended the title at the regional sporting event after defeating their Thai rivals.



He expressed his delight and appreciation for efforts, bravery, resilience, and discipline of the team, saying that it is the victory of the spirit of unity of Vietnam.



The team’s victory, along with the champion of the women’s football team and achievements of athletes in other sports at SEA Games 31, has affirmed the position of Vietnamese football in particular, and Vietnamese sports in general in the region, gradually reaching out to the world.



The Party and State will pay more attention to, and hopes that organisations, individuals and business communities continue to support the national sports, the leader said.



The PM also thanked fans nationwide for always accompanying the men's and women's football teams.



He suggested the Central Emulation and Rewards Council, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and relevant ministries to promptly propose appropriate forms of reward to players and coaches of the football teams, and excellent players and teams in other sports./.