PM asks Can Tho to ensure all people enjoy happy Tet

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked authorities of Can Tho city to review the list of families who are sick or live in difficult circumstances in order to offer assistance and ensure that all people can celebrate a joyful, healthy, safe and meaningful Lunar New Year Festival, and not to leave anyone without Tet.



The PM visited the Mekong Delta city on February 4 and presented Tet (Lunar New Year) gifts to 650 policy beneficiary families, poor people, labourers, homeless old people and children living in disadvantaged circumstances.



According to local authorities, by the end of January, the city handed over 73,902 gifts with a total value of over 74 billion VND to workers and poor families.



Praising Can Tho for its socio-economic development and well taking care of local people during the Lunar New Year, PM Chinh said the whole political system, including Party committees at all levels and other local authorities, has joined hands to pay attention to Tet care activities, especially in remote areas, borders and islands, for policy beneficiary families, poor households, workers, homeless elderly people, and children in difficult circumstances throughout the country.



Sending New Year wishes to local authorities of Can Tho City, he hoped that the Party Organisation, administration, Fatherland Front Committee, socio-political organisations and Can Tho City's political system will continue to well implement policies and laws of the Party and State, in which economic development is the centre, Party building is the key, and cultural development is the spiritual foundation.



Local authorities were asked to consider national defence and security as an important and regular task, as well as to perform better in ensuring social security, improving people's material and psychological well-being.



The PM requested the city mobilise response forces to ensure security and safety during the Lunar New Year holiday, while well managing traffic, cracking down on alcohol consumption, gambling and other social evils.



Local authorities were told to provide timely medical examination and treatment for people in sickness.



On this occasion, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group awarded 10 billion VND to 200 households in Can Tho city to replace temporary and dilapidated houses.



The same day, PM Chinh visited and handed gifts to the families of pre-uprising soldier Le Văn Lai (Ba Buong), 105 years old, in Bui Huu Nghia ward, and severely-wounded veteran Lam Thi Muoi, 88 years old, in Binh Thuy ward.



Showing deep gratitude to the veterans, the government leader affirmed that the Party, State and people always remember the sacrifices and great contributions of those who took part in the revolution for national liberation, construction and protection./.