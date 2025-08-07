People’s Public Security – Key pillar of national peace: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (middle) presents the Hero of the People’s Armed Forces title to outstanding individuals and collectives of the the People’s Public Security force. Photo: VNA

Over the past 80 years, the People’s Public Security force has made significant contributions to maintaining political stability, building an increasingly civilised, safe, and healthy society, and ensuring a peaceful, happy, and prosperous life for the people, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while addressing the 9th “For National Security” Emulation Congress hosted by the Ministry of Public Security in Hanoi on August 6.

The congress marked the 80th anniversary of the People’s Public Security force (August 19, 1945 – 2025), the 20th anniversary of the All people safeguard the Fatherland's security" festival (August 19, 2005 – 2025), and the 80th anniversaries of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

The PM highlighted the force’s devotion and sacrifice for the nation and the people, and outstanding performance in all aspects.

Beyond daily duties, police have offered strategic counsel on security and development, safeguarded national interests, dismantled transnational criminal gangs and groups, and curbed crime. They have also expanded diplomatic efforts, including international missions in Turkey and Myanmar, earning praise for their professionalism.

The force continues to advance institutional and legal reforms, supports vulnerable communities, and contributes to building a modern, just legal system.

These accomplishments have created a favourable environment for national development and contributed significantly to strengthening the country’s foundation, capabilities, international standing, and reputation, the PM stated.

He noted that in the recent years, the force has shown a strong renovation in reformed management methods, strengthened public service ethics, and contributed significantly to national security and socio-economic development. Its pioneering role in digital transformation includes Project 06, the National Population Database, Digital Identity Systems, and the National Data Centre, noted the PM.

Thousands of outstanding individuals have emerged during the “For National Security” emulation movement, with many officers and units honoured for their bravery, intelligence, and commitment. Notably, 44 individuals and collectives have been awarded with the Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces title, 78 received Military Exploit Orders. As many as 735 Feat of Arms Orders, and more than 3,000 Fatherland Defence Orders were also presented. In recognition of its legacy, the People’s Public Security force was awarded the Gold Star Order for the fifth time.

PM Chinh praised their loyalty, discipline, innovation, and strong sense of public duty of the force./.