Party leader welcomes French Communist Party delegation

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and PCF National Secretary Fabien Roussel (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on October 28 for a high-ranking delegation from the French Communist Party (PCF) led by its National Secretary Fabien Roussel.

The delegation is in Vietnam to attend the fourth theoretical workshop between the CPV and the PCF.

Welcoming the delegation, General Secretary Lam highlighted the visit's importance in reinforcing political trust and bolstering the century-old solidarity and special relationship between the two parties.

He expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the support and solidarity extended by the PCF, French communists and people to the CPV and the Vietnamese people, particularly amid the continuously evolving global landscape.

Expressing his delight at the growing bilateral ties, particularly the recent elevation of ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Lam acknowledged the pivotal role of party-to-party relations in fortifying the political foundation and advancing Vietnam-France relations, as well as in promoting the framework of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

He provided an overview of Vietnam’s achievements over nearly four decades of renewal under the CPV’s leadership, with particular emphasis on efforts to successfully realise the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, towards the 14th one.

The top leader of Vietnam suggested that the two parties continue increasing cooperation in existing areas, including the theoretical workshop mechanism, which facilitates the sharing of theoretical issues and practical experience to improve each party's operational capacity. The host also recommended directions and measures to further deepen relations between the two parties.

Roussel, in turn, stressed that the PCF highly values and prioritises the strengthening of its relationship with the CPV. He expressed a wish to maintain and uphold existing areas of cooperation, particularly through the theoretical workshop mechanism.

The PCF always strives and stays ready to make practical and effective contributions to advancing the Vietnam-France comprehensive strategic partnership, including collaboration in economy - trade, rail and waterway transportation, locality-to-locality partnerships, and parliamentary cooperation, as well as joint efforts within the OIF, he said.

Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung also chaired talks with the PCF delegation to review the recent progress in party-to-party relations and outline specific ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two parties.

The talks also mentioned specific strategies to enhance political, economic, trade, cultural, and educational ties, and other areas of collaboration between Vietnam and France, as well as global and regional issues of shared concern./.