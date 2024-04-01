Making news
Party chief’s speech on personnel shows responsibility of leader
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the first meeting of the personnel sub-committee for the 14th National Party Congress recently has drawn great attention of officials, Party members and people, who said it showed the responsibility of the Party leader in building the Party and political system of integrity and strength.
According to head of the provincial Party Committee's Commission for Organisation of Vinh Long province Nguyen Hieu Nghia, the 14th National Party Congress will be a significant milestone marking the transition of two generations of officials, from those who were born, grew up during the war and were educated in socialist countries, to those who grew up in peace and received education in different countries with different political regimes.
Nghia noted that the Party chief, in his speech, highlighted the need of not missing talented and virtuous people and resolutely not choosing unqualified people for the next term, thus ensuring the existence and development of the Party.
The speech provides clear orientations for the preparations of personnel for the upcoming congress, he stressed.
The official said that contents of the speech will be popularised among all Party members in Vinh Long, thus ensuring consensus in awareness and action, enabling the selection of best officials for the Party congresses at all levels.
Meanwhile, Standing Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Vinh Long Le Hong Dao said that the committee has applied the viewpoints and directions of the Party chief as well as relevant guidelines during the process of introducing qualified and reputable officials for the VFF committees at all levels.
Nghia underlined that the Party Genral Secretary Trong’s speech demonstrated the responsibility of the Party leader as well as his wish to have talented and virtuous officials serving the Party, thus better caring for the people and reinforcing people’s confidence in the Party./.