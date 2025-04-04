Party chief pays final respects to former Lao leader

Party General Secretary To Lam leads a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to pay their final respects to Gen. Khamtay Siphandone (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam on April 3 led a high-ranking Vietnamese Party and State delegation to pay their final respects to Gen. Khamtay Siphandone, former Chairman of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP), former President and former Prime Minister of Laos, who passed away a day earlier.



On the occasion, Lam also held meetings with Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, and PM Sonexay Siphandone.



Expressing sorrow over Khamtay's passing, Lam extended his heartfelt condolences to the high-ranking leaders and people of Laos, and the late leader’s family.



He described Khamtay as an eminent figure of the first generation of Lao revolutionaries, who played a pivotal role in building the Lao revolution, leading the national democratic revolution, and safeguarding and developing the country. He was also a pioneer in implementing the LPRP’s comprehensive renewal policy, and a loyal, close and steadfast friend of Vietnam who stood shoulder to shoulder with the Vietnamese people through their struggles for national protection and the nation building. His passing, Lam noted, is a great loss to the Party, State, and people of both Laos and Vietnam.



To honour Khamtay's contributions, Lam announced that Vietnamese Party and State have decided to observe two days of national mourning.



PM Sonexay Siphandone expressed sincere gratitude to Lam and the Vietnamese delegation, noting that they were the first to come to Laos to offer condolences to the Lao Party and State, and the later leader's family. This gesture, he noted, reflects the deep bond and affection for their beloved father, a great leader of the Lao Party, State, and people.



Lam and the Lao leaders reflected on Khamtay’s illustrious revolutionary career, which began with his involvement in the Indochinese Communist Party. They underscored his close ties to the Vietnamese revolution and his strong relationships with Vietnam’s senior revolutionary leaders, describing these as vivid manifestations of the rare unbreakable and loyal relationship between the Parties, States, and revolutionary causes of both nations.



The Lao leaders affirmed that future generations of Lao leaders will continue to work alongside their Vietnamese counterparts to nurture the special friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Laos, built and nurtured by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane, President Souphanouvong, and other leaders of both countries.



Party General Secretary To Lam writes on the condolence book (Photo: VNA)

Party chief Lam commended Laos for its active preparations for the upcoming Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 12th National Party Congress next year. He stressed that streamlining and reorganising Laos’ political apparatus is a critical task, signaling positive progress that will bolster national development in the new phase. He also reaffirmed Vietnam’s readiness to continue supporting Laos in its efforts to build, protect, and develop the nation.



The Lao hosts noted that they are studying and applying Vietnam’s experience, committing to bold reforms to meet the demands of national development and enhance the quality of life for their people.



Both sides agreed to maintain frequent exchanges of delegations at all levels, especially high level, and effectively follow existing agreements, including those from the trilateral meeting of leaders from Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. They stressed the importance of Vietnam and Laos standing side by side and supporting each other to foster the great friendship and special bond between their Parties, States and people, ensuring this relationship remains increasingly fruitful./.