Party chief extends Tet greetings to Hanoi authorities, residents

Party General Secretary To Lam visited and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to the Party Organisation, administration and residents of Hanoi on the evening of January 28, the last day of the Year of the Dragon.

In the vibrant Tet atmosphere of the capital, General Secretary Lam extended his warmest Lunar New Year wishes to the city’s officials, soldiers, and residents on behalf of the Party and State.

He commended Hanoi for its achievements in 2024, noting the city’s progress in key areas such as cultural development, tourism promotion, social welfare, and improving the quality of life for its citizens.

The General Secretary stressed the significance of 2025 as a milestone year. It marks the conclusion of the 2021–2025 socio-economic development plan and is pivotal for meeting Party congress targets. The year will also see the organisation of Party congresses at all levels towards the 17th Hanoi Party Congress and the 14th National Party Congress.

This year will also see many significant events of the city and the nation, he said.

He urged Hanoi to continue to take the lead in streamlining its political system to improve efficiency, while completing its restructuring of Party organisations in line with central directions and ensuring high standards in preparing for Party congresses.

Confident in Hanoi’s historical and cultural legacy, the Party chief expressed optimism that the city will exceed its targets set at the 17th municipal Party Congress, contributing to the completion of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, promoting national growth, prosperity and stability, ensuring citizens enjoy the benefits of progress.

The Party leader and his entourage delivered luckey money to workers, public security officers, firefighters, and traffic police on duty during the holiday.

Earlier, General Secretary Lam visited and extended Tet wishes to 105-year-old Major General Huynh Dac Huong, former head of the delegation of Vietnamese experts to Laos, and former Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, at his residence.

Born in Hoi An city in the central province of Quang Nam, Major General Huong held prominent military and Government roles, including Political Commissar of Military Region 4 and Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs. Recognised for his service to Vietnam and its international cooperation, Major General Huong has received numerous honours, including awards from the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States and Governments./.