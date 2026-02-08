Party chief commends Public Security Intelligence on its 80th anniversary

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the People’s Public Security Intelligence's 80th anniversary. Photo: VNA

The Party leader expressed profound gratitude to fallen intelligence officers, revolutionary martyrs and families who have rendered meritorious service to the nation, noting their sacrifices for national independence, public security and social stability.He said generations of intelligence officers have demonstrated firm political mettle, absolute loyalty to the Party and the State, and courage and professionalism in carrying out assigned tasks, helping strengthen the prestige and public trust of the People’s Public Security Force.The General Secretary said looking toward the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 2030 and the centenary of the nation’s founding in 2045, the Party has set the goal of building a strong, prosperous, and happy Vietnam by 2045. To meet the centenary goal, the People’s Public Security forces, particularly the intelligence branch, play a critical role in safeguarding the Party, the State and the people, he stressed.He called on the intelligence force to pursue strong innovation in thinking and organisation, enhance strategic vision and stay one step ahead as the country enters a new phase of development.He expressed confidence that the force will continue to achieve new successes in the years ahead.On February 21, 1946, President Ho Chi Minh signed Decree No. 23, establishing the Vietnam Public Security Service, with intelligence work designated as its first core mission.Over the past eight decades, the People’s Public Security Intelligence Force has remained steadfastly loyal to the Party and the nation, contributing significantly to national liberation, security protection and strategic policymaking, while also supporting Vietnam’s external relations and international standing.In recognition of its achievements, the force has received numerous national honours, including two Gold Star Orders, four Ho Chi Minh Orders, one first-class Independence Order and multiple titles of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces.At the ceremony, General Secretary Lam, on behalf of the Party and State, presented the Ho Chi Minh Order to the intelligence force and conferred the title of Hero of the People’s Armed Forces and other prestigious awards on the force’s outstanding collectives and individuals./.