Party Central Committee’s 2nd meeting closes, reaching high consensus on major issues
With the foundation already established, along with strong political will, high determination, and the unity and consensus of the entire Party, the entire people, and the entire army, the Party chief showed his belief that the development goals and aspirations set out in the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress will soon come true, ushering the country into a new phase of faster, more sustainable, and more comprehensive development.
At the closing session of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee. Photo: VNA
The second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee completed its full agenda and concluded on March 25 afternoon, with a high level of consensus reached on major and strategic issues, particularly those related to organisational and personnel work, as well as the Party’s foundational regulations.
Upholding four firm commitments in political and ideological work
In his closing address, Party General Secretary To Lam stressed that Party building in political and ideological terms must continue to be strengthened in the new period, laying a solid foundation to enhance the Party’s mettle, vanguard role, combative spirit, and leadership capacity.
He called on Party members nationwide to thoroughly grasp and strictly implement the four firm commitments in political and ideological work. These include steadfastly adhering to, applying, and creatively developing Marxism–Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought; maintaining the goal of national independence and socialism; upholding the Party’s renewal (Doi moi) policy; and strictly observing the Party’s organisational principles and operational rules to firmly safeguard the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
Regarding the goal of achieving double-digit economic growth, the Party chief affirmed that this is an objective requirement stemming from the country’s development needs in the new phase and the nation’s aspiration for advancement. He emphasised that low growth is not an option, and that the country must persist in pursuing high, sustainable, and substantive economic growth.
To that end, he underscored four core principles: ensuring substantive growth without compromising quality or sustainability; maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, and safeguarding major economic balances as a prerequisite for the flexible, safe and effective operation of the whole economy; efficiently utilising all available resources, with priority given to key projects and promoting public-private partnerships to enhance investment efficiency and national competitiveness; and ensuring that high economic growth serves the people by improving their material and spiritual well-being and promoting social equity.
Based on these principles, the implementation of the double-digit growth target must be consistent, synchronised, and steadfast, under the strong direction of the Party Central Committee and with close coordination across ministries, sectors, localities, and the entire political system.
To create a “driving force of driving forces” for development, the Party Central Committee will soon develop a resolution on a new development model grounded in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, to be submitted for consideration at the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee, General Secretary Lam stressed.
On promoting the strengths of the two-tier local administration model, the Party leader highlighted that this is not merely a new administrative structure, but a new governance approach aimed at eliminating intermediary layers, ensuring smooth operations at the grassroots level, optimising resource allocation, and effectively utilising technology and data to better serve people and businesses.
Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the closing session of the second meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee. Photo: VNA
The PM highly appreciated NUST MISIS’s contributions to training human resources, promoting research cooperation and knowledge transfer, and strengthening bilateral ties. He expressed his hope that this cooperation will continue to expand in a more effective and substantive manner.