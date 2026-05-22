Palestine awards Star of Merit Order to former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh

Former Vice President Nguyen Thi Binh and delegates at the ceremony. Photo: VNA



Presenting the award on behalf of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama described Binh as an outstanding Vietnamese leader, a symbol of the mettle and intellect of Vietnam’s revolutionary diplomacy and a steadfast friend of the Palestinian people.



He said the Order not only recognises Binh’s enduring contributions to the struggle for national independence, peace, and justice, but also represents the profound gratitude of the State and people of Palestine toward a friend who has consistently and sincerely supported Palestine over many decades. The event was jointly organised by the Presidential Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Palestinian Embassy in Vietnam. General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam sent a congratulatory flower basket to Binh on the occasion.Presenting the award on behalf of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama described Binh as an outstanding Vietnamese leader, a symbol of the mettle and intellect of Vietnam’s revolutionary diplomacy and a steadfast friend of the Palestinian people.He said the Order not only recognises Binh’s enduring contributions to the struggle for national independence, peace, and justice, but also represents the profound gratitude of the State and people of Palestine toward a friend who has consistently and sincerely supported Palestine over many decades.

The Palestinian ambassador affirmed that her name is closely associated with significant historical milestones in Vietnam’s journey toward national independence, national reunification, and the construction of peace. In particular, through her crucial role in diplomatic efforts leading to the signing of the Paris Peace Accords, she contributed to laying the foundation for peace, stability, and reconciliation, becoming a source of inspiration for many peoples struggling for self-determination and justice.



He stressed that for the Palestinian people, Nguyen Thi Binh is a symbol of courage, diplomatic intellect, and steadfast commitment to the principles of international law. She has consistently spoken out in defence of justice, human rights, and the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to live in freedom, independence, and dignity in their homeland.



Ambassador Saadi Salama stated that the medal-awarding ceremony is a vivid testament to the deep friendship between the Palestinian and Vietnamese people. Both nations share a common aspiration for peace, independence, and faith in international justice.



Receiving the award, Nguyen Thi Binh expressed her sincere gratitude to the State of Palestine, saying the honour reflects the friendship, solidarity and mutual support between the Vietnamese and Palestinian people in their struggles for independence, peace and justice.

She voiced confidence that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Palestine would continue to be strengthened by future generations of both countries./.