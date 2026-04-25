Overseas Vietnamese offer incense in tribute to Hung Kings

The OV delegation offers incense in tribute to Hung Kings at the Hung Kings Temple Relic Site. Photo: VNA

A delegation of 60 outstanding overseas Vietnamese from 20 countries and territories, led by Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Nguyen Trung Kien, on April 25 offered incense in tribute to Hung Kings at the Hung Kings Temple Relic Site in Phu Tho province on the occasion of the Hung Kings Commemoration Day (the 10th day of the third lunar month).



At the sacred ancestral land, in a solemn atmosphere, the delegates offered incense, flowers and offerings in remembrance of the Hung Kings, expressing their gratitude to forebears and reporting on the notable achievements of overseas Vietnamese communities in recent years.



The Vietnamese community abroad now numbers around 6.5 million people in 130 countries and territories, with more than 80% residing in developed countries. The community has continued to expand in size, diversity and resources.

Overseas Vietnamese have maintained national cultural identity, remained connected to the homeland, and supported national unity and development. They are increasingly recognised as an important resource contributing to national development.

In 2025, remittances sent by overseas Vietnamese to the home country reached nearly 18 billion USD, the highest level on record. The community has also actively supported disaster relief efforts, contributing nearly 45 billion VND (1.8 million USD) and about 15 tonnes of goods.



Before the spirits of the Hung Kings and national founders, the delegation pledged unity and continued contributions to national protection and defence, while strengthening overseas Vietnamese communities. They also prayed for peace, prosperity, and stronger international standing for the country.



Phu Tho's leaders expressed their desire to expand practical and effective cooperation with international partners and overseas Vietnamese, prioritising investment in mineral processing, livestock products, manufacturing, construction materials, supporting industries, agro-food processing, and logistics.



In tourism and services, the province aims to develop distinctive products, strengthen connectivity with domestic and international destinations, and promote eco-tourism and community-based tourism linked with cultural preservation and sustainable development. Cultural, artistic and sports exchanges, along with connections among overseas Vietnamese organisations, will also be enhanced.



Local authorities affirmed they will create favourable conditions for businesses, investors and overseas Vietnamese to explore opportunities, implement projects, and expand operations in the province.



During the visit, the delegation also paid tribute to Lac Long Quan - the legendary founding father of the Vietnamese people, and toured the Hung Vuong Museum within the Hung Kings Temple complex./.