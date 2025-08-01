Overseas Vietnamese in quake-hit areas in Russia remain safe: Spokeswoman

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese communities in areas affected by the recent earthquake with tsunami warnings in eastern Russia are currently safe, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang stated at a regular press briefing on July 31.

In response to questions about the powerful earthquake in Russia’s Kamchatka region and tsunami warnings along the Pacific coasts of Japan and the US, and parts of Alaska (the US), Hang said Vietnam’s diplomatic missions in these countries promptly contacted key community representatives, advised citizens to move to safe areas, stay informed, and follow local safety guidelines.

According to the spokeswoman, following the directions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the missions are maintaining emergency response measures, monitoring natural disaster developments, and keeping contact with community representatives to provide timely guidance and support in emergencies.

“The most important information for us at this time is that the Vietnamese communities in areas affected by the earthquake and under tsunami warnings remain safe,” Hang stressed.

Regarding the recent arrest of a Vietnamese national in Japan for allegedly violating local laws, Hang said the individual was detained on July 27 in Imari city, Saga prefecture, on charges of robbery, murder, and unlawful entry. Vietnam’s diplomatic agencies in Japan promptly contacted local authorities to verify the case and implemented citizen protection measures in line with Vietnamese and Japanese laws.

The Consulate General in Fukuoka also sent letters of sympathy to the Saga Governor and condolences to the victim’s family, the spokeswoman added.

Responding to questions about a video circulating on social media showing an alleged clash between Vietnamese security forces and foreign nationals over deportation, Hang said the individuals involved were illegally residing in Vietnam and had violated local laws. She affirmed that the matter was handled in accordance with Vietnamese and international laws, and emphasised that as in other countries, foreigners in Vietnam must comply with local regulations.

She also reaffirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of facilitating the entry, exit, and residence of foreigners for purposes such as study, work, investment, market exploration, and tourism, thereby contributing to the country’s socio-economic development and promoting people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and other countries./.