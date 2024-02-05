Making news
Overseas Vietnamese in Latin America join Tet celebrations
Wishing the Vietnamese community in Cuba good health and success, Charge d'affaires Nguyen Ngoc Hung expressed his hope that they will promote the tradition of solidarity to continue contributing to the nation building and safeguarding cause, and to nurturing the time-tested friendship between Vietnam and Cuba.
Participants enjoyed traditional Vietnamese dishes, and watched art performances by Vietnamese students learning at various universities in Cuba.
The same day, a ‘Xuan Que huong’ (Homeland Spring) programme was held in Mexico.
Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hoanh Nam reaffirmed the Party and State's policy of highly valuing and desiring to continuously consolidate the great national unity bloc, of which the overseas Vietnamese community is an integral part.
A similar event was also organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil, during which Ambassador Bui Van Nghi extended his best wishes to guests and Vietnamese people living in Brazil, Peru, Bolivia, Suriname and Guyana.
A representative of the Vietnamese community in Brazil thanked the embassy for always assisting them in stabilising their lives, affirming that they will maintain contributions to the homeland as well as the two countries’ relations.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela also organised a community Tet event, during which Venezuelan singer and songwriter Alí Alejandro Primera sang several songs praising late President Ho Chi Minh, the founder of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), on the occasion of the CPV’s 94th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930-2024).
Meanwhile, a spring market was held by the Vietnamese youth and students’ association and the Vietnamese association in New York, recreated the traditional Tet space of Vietnamese people, with typical dishes of the three regions, folk games and art performances./.