Over 200 experts attend Vietnam-US educational conference in Hanoi
The Vietnam National University (VNU)-Hanoi organised the event as part of the Partnership for Higher Education Reform (PHER) project, which is funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
At the conference, professors from the US-based Indiana University delivered their presentations on the role of public universities in the 21st century, finance and autonomy in universities, digital transformation, and shared governance.
Nguyen Hieu, Vice President of the VNU-Hanoi, said the university hoped to be able to improve its capacity of administration, management, teaching, research and connection with businesses.
He also expected the conference to inspire new ideas, and an innovative spirit for better value.
Hannah Buxbaum, Vice President for International Affairs at the Indiana University, expressed her wish that the two universities can together create long-term and sustainable cooperation opportunities for mutual benefits in the future.
PHER is a 2022-2026 initiative to modernise three Vietnamese leading universities and strengthen Vietnam’s higher education system in alignment with USAID's Higher Education Program Framework. Its strategy centers on four key programmes – Governance Excellence, Teaching and Learning Excellence, Research Excellence, and University-Industry Linkages – and targets three major Vietnamese universities, namely VNU-Hanoi, VNU-Ho Chi Minh City, and the University of Da Nang./.