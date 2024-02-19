Over 1.4 million people benefit from HCM City’s Tet assistance

Ho Chi Minh City delivered assistance worth nearly 1.3 trillion VND (53 million USD) to over 1.41 million people on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, its Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs reported.



Funding for the assistance comprised more than 12.7 billion VND from the central budget and 915.1 billion VND from the municipal budget and private sources.



Director of the department Le Van Thinh said that HCM City ensured a merry Tet for all, especially low-income earners, social policy beneficiaries, and those with disadvantages. They included more than 561,000 revolution contributors, people entitled to social protection, poor people, and children with disadvantaged backgrounds, along with over 138,000 civil servants and public employees.



Leaders of the city also visited and presented Tet gifts to 120 outstanding secretaries of local Party cells, 18 units, specific associations, and clubs of pensioners and war veterans, and 37 educational establishments for children with disabilities.



District-level localities spent nearly 40 billion VND sourced from their budgets to present Tet gifts to nearly 45,000 revolution contributors, beneficiaries of social protection, poor people, less privileged children, and others with disadvantages. More than 667,000 gift packages worth over 326.7 billion VND funded by private sources were also handed over to people of target groups on this occasion.



Besides, municipal authorities also paid Tet visits to social protection facilities, drug detoxification centres, educational institutions for disabled children, and specific associations in some other localities like Lam Dong, Binh Phuoc, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai provinces./.