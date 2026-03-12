OV in Japan place high expectations on NA, People’s Council election

Le Thuong, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Association in the Kansai region, Japan. Photo: VNA

As Vietnam is gearing up for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure, overseas Vietnamese (OV) in Japan have voiced hopes that the country’s legislative bodies will will continue refining policies to promote national development and strengthen public trust in the new era.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Japan, Le Thuong, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Association in the Kansai region, said overseas Vietnamese are closely following the upcoming election, viewing it as an important opportunity to strengthen the effectiveness of governance and ensure that development policies meet the country’s evolving needs.



Thuong is planning to return to Vietnam to directly cast her ballot, reflecting both her civic responsibility and her attachment to the homeland.



According to Thuong, the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021–2026 tenure have made notable efforts to innovate and perform their duties responsibly despite unprecedented global and domestic challenges, including the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical uncertainties and urgent requirements for institutional reform.



She noted that the NA has reaffirmed its role as the country’s highest legislative body by improving the quality of law-making and supervision, and deciding on major national issues. Many key laws were amended or adopted in a timely manner, helping create a legal framework for socio-economic recovery and development, administrative reform, digital transformation and deeper international integration.



Regarding local legislatures, Thuong applauded People’s Councils for maintaining close connections with people; strengthening substantive oversight and promptly reflecting public aspirations, saying that these efforts have helped reinforce public trust in state institutions, including among Vietnamese communities abroad.



Organising the election early in accordance with the Party’s policy is considered a timely and strategically significant decision, Thuong said, adding that it will help quickly consolidate leadership positions and ensure the smooth operation of the state apparatus.



More importantly, she said following the 14th National Party Congress, which set ambitious development goals and a long-term vision for what leaders have described as the era of the nation’s rise, the early stabilisation of organisational structures will help ensure that new policies and resolutions are implemented without delay, supporting rapid and sustainable development in the coming years.



Looking ahead, Thuong emphasised that the expectations placed on deputies to the NA and People’s Councils in the next tenure will be higher than ever, so each deputy must demonstrate mettle, intellect, integrity, and strategic vision, and always place national and public interests above all.



At the same time, they must continually renew their mindset, enhance professional capacity, stay closely connected with reality, and listen carefully to voters in order to faithfully convey public concerns and aspirations, she added.



Thuong expressed her hope that deputies of the new tenure will continue paying attention to and improving policies for OV, creating more favourable conditions for them to contribute to the homeland’s development.



She also highlighted the growing importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation and legislative diplomacy amid rapidly changing regional and global developments. The NA should further promote its proactive role in regional and international parliamentary forums, enhancing exchanges on legislative experience, oversight practices and sustainable development policies, Thuong said.



Legislative diplomacy, in her view, should be closely coordinated with Party diplomacy, state diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges, thereby directly supporting national priorities in economic development, science and technology, education, training and green transition.



OV communities can play an important bridging role in promoting Vietnam’s image as a dynamic, responsible and deeply integrated nation, she said, expressing her belief that the continued elevation of legislative diplomacy will help create new momentum for the country’s comprehensive and sustainable development.



Thuong said returning to Vietnam to vote is both the exercise of her civic right and a reflection of her political responsibility and deep attachment to the homeland. She hopes the act will inspire OV to remain engaged with the country’s political life while strengthening connections between the OV community and the homeland./.