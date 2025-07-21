Making news
Northern, central localities brace for approaching Typhoon Wipha
Amidst the highly complex developments of Tropical Storm Wipha, the third entering the East Sea this year, residents in Ninh Binh, Bac Ninh, Hai Phong, Quang Ninh, and Thanh Hoa have proactively implemented measures to respond to the storm in order to minimise damage.
On July 20, the People's Committee of Ninh Binh province issued an official dispatch to relevant departmporents, agencies, and localities to focus on bracing for Typhoon Wipha and flooding.
Accordingly, the Chairman of the provincial People's Committee requested heads of departments, agencies, mass organisations, members of the provincial Civil Defence Command, and chairpersons of People's Committees of communes and wards to closely monitor the developments, update the storm situation to devise appropriate response plans in accordance with local conditions, and avoid complacency or negligence in direction and response.
People’s Committees of communes and wards were required to temporarily suspend ferry operations in the province from 5pm on July 21 until the storm dissipates; and strictly prohibit boats and ships from going out to sea from 7am the same day. Meanwhile, owners of vessels currently operating offshore must be informed to find safe shelters, and arrange for boats and ships to be secured in anchorage areas by 12pm.
Localities were urged to implement the evacuation plan for residents living in river mouth areas, coastal zones, residential areas near riverbanks, and those living or working on riverbanks or in areas at risk of landslides or unsafe conditions, moving them to safe shelters before 12pm on July 21.
On July 20 afternoon, the Party Committee and the People's Committee of Bac Ninh province established three working groups to directly inspect and assess the situation in vulnerable areas.
Recognising Wipha as a major storm with strong rainfall and aftereffects, Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Vuong Quoc Tuan requested the Department of Agriculture and Environment to assign staff to be on duty around the clock, and send officials to localities to coordinate on-site inspections and improve forecasting efforts.
In the northern port city of Hai Phong, localities and units have proactively implemented concerted measures to combat the storm. Authorities have notified, counted, and guided thousands of vehicles to take safety precautions, while localities have reviewed and prepared evacuation plans to move residents out of dangerous areas, arranged temporary shelters, and stocked food and essential supplies.
The provincial Department of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the city police, commune-level People’s Committees, and related units, is leading efforts to stabilise the market. The department has requested commercial enterprises, supermarkets, shopping centres, retail fuel stations, and essential service providers to proactively plan for stockpiling and supplying goods, food, and fuel to prevent shortages and supply chain disruptions that could cause abnormal price increases.
In Quang Ninh – Hai Phong’s neighbouring province, on July 20, in light of the complex developments of Typhoon Wipha, which is likely to directly impact the northern region, the provincial People's Committee issued a document, requesting all localities, departments, and units to urgently implement proactive measures to monitor and respond to the storm and post-storm rainfall. Earlier, Quang Ninh had already suspended the issuance of departure permits for all tourist boats.
The northern central province of Thanh Hoa has also prohibited fishing vessels from going out to the sea from 8am on July 21.
Across the province, there are 6,555 vessels with more than 20,500 workers engaged in offshore fishing. As of 3pm on July 20, a total of 6,438 vessels had returned to safe anchorage; however, 117 vessels with more than 620 workers on board were still operating at sea. These boats have been informed about the storm zone and are maintaining regular contact with authorities and their families.
Typhoon Wipha is approaching northern Vietnam as it hit China’s Leizhou Peninsula and was about 275km to the east of the Quang Ninh – Hai Phong coast at 4am on July 21.
At 4am on July 21, the storm was at around 21.5 degrees North and 110.4 degrees East, sustaining maximum wind speeds of Level 9, gusting up to Level 11. It was moving west – southwest at 15–20km per hour, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
By 4am on July 22, it is predicted to maintain the direction, move at a speed of some 15km per hour, and intensify. Wind speeds may reach Level 10–11, with gusts of Level 14. Impacted areas include the northwestern part of the East Sea’s northern waters, the north of the Gulf of Tonkin, and inshore areas from Quang Ninh to Hung Yen provinces.
By 4am on July 23, Wipha is forecast to keep moving west – southwest at 10–15km per hour and abate into a tropical depression in mainland areas of the provinces from Hung Yen to Thanh Hoa. Wind speeds at that time will stand at Level 6–7, gusting to Level 9. Affected areas include the Gulf of Tonkin and inshore areas from Quang Ninh to Nghe An./.