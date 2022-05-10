New chairperson appointed for National Commission for UNESCO

Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc has been named the new Chairman of the Vietnam National Commission for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), replacing Dang Hoang Giang.



On May 9, permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh signed a decision approving the appointment.



The commission has been tasked with studying and making proposals to the Prime Minister regarding Vietnam's directions, policies, programmes and operation plans within the framework of cooperation with UNESCO. It represents Vietnam in the relations with UNESCO, regional UNESCO offices, and UNESCO member countries on related issues.



The commission has five sub-commission on education, culture, information, natural science, and social science./.