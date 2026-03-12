NEC ready to tackle fake news to ensure succesful election

The National Election Council on March 12 holds a press conference on the preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2026-2031 term. Photo: VNA

The National Election Council (NEC) will continue closely monitoring developments across localities to promptly address emerging issues, ensuring a transparent, healthy and absolutely safe information environment so that the upcoming election takes place democratically, safely and in line with the law, and truly become a nationwide festival.



Nguyen Quoc Hung, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, made the statement at a press conference on March 12 on preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term.

In response to reporters’ questions regarding measures to deal with fake news, misinformation about the election and defamatory content targeting candidates on social media, he said competent agencies have proactively developed plans to respond to misleading information related to the election, particularly those circulating in cyberspace.



The NEC has worked closely with the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, and other agencies to strengthen monitoring, detect early signs of rumours, fake news and false information, and promptly deal with acts of defaming candidates.



Key measures are strengthening monitoring in cyberspace to quickly detect fake or distorted information related to the election; proactively providing official, transparent and timely information to guide public opinion; and strictly handling violations in which individuals exploit cyberspace to spread false information that affects the election in accordance with the law.



Hung noted that experience from previous elections shows some individuals and organisations often attempt to exploit issues related to democracy and human rights or distort information about candidates to create suspicion, sow division and undermine voters’ trust. Therefore, competent agencies have been proactively identifying such tactics and preparing solutions to prevent and respond to them early and from afar.

The NEC also advised press agencies, organisations and voters to obtain information from official sources, avoid sharing unverified information, and promptly report suspected misinformation to competent authorities.



Candidate verification



Regarding the settlement of complaints and denunciations, Hoang Anh Cong, Vice Chairman of the NA’s Committee for People’s Aspirations and Supervision and a member of the NEC’s Subcommittee for legal documents and resolution of complaints, said the NEC and localities have received a number of petitions, complaints and denunciations during the election preparation process, mainly related to candidates and the organisation of election activities.



Local election committees have so far received 96 petitions, while the NEC has received 50 complaints and denunciations related to the election.



Cong said the NEC, the subcommittee and relevant bodies at both central and local levels have coordinated with competent agencies to review, verify and settle them in line with the law on complaints and denunciations as well as the Law on Election of Deputies to the NA and People’s Councils.



“Initial reviews and verification have found no NA candidate violating regulations as alleged in the complaints and denunciations that would require the suspension of their candidacy,” Cong said.



As for reports concerning candidates for People’s Council seats in several localities, election bodies have coordinated with relevant agencies to verify and handle them in accordance with regulations. So far, no case has required any candidate to withdraw from the race.



Providing information about self-nominated candidates, Ha Thi Nga, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, said that according to the results of the third consultative conference, the official list of candidates for the 16th NA includes 864 people, including five self-nominated candidates.



Nga stressed that the presence of self-nominated candidates demonstrates citizens’ rights enshrined in the Constitution and laws and reflects the democratic and open nature of the election process. All candidates are provided equal conditions when attending voter meetings, presenting action programmes and conducting election campaigning in accordance with the law./.