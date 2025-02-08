Making news
Nearly 16 trillion VND raised through January bond auctions
The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) has announced that it held 17 auctions of Government bond issued by the State Treasury in January, successfully raising 15.98 trillion VND (639 million USD) across 5, 10, 15, 20, and 30-year maturities.
The auctions saw a strong preference for 10-year and 15-year bonds, representing 80.2% and 14.8% of the total, respectively. Specifically, 10-year bonds raised 12.81 trillion VND, while 15-year bonds garnered 2.36 trillion VND.
The yields were as follows: 2.1% for 5-year bonds, 2.83% for 10-year bonds, 2.98% for 15-year bonds, 3.05% for 20-year bonds, and 3.25% for 30-year bonds. These saw slight increases of 0.03-0.06% compared to the late December 2024.
As of January 31, the total listed value of Government bonds on the secondary market reached over 2.22 quadrillion VND. Outright transactions dominated trading activity, accounting for 73.2% of the total, while the repurchase market or repo market made up the remaining 26.8% .
Foreign investors also played a role, contributing 4.2% of the total trading value and making a net purchase of 739 billion VND during the month.
Average transaction yields saw the highest hikes in the 5-7 year (2.6597%), 2-year (2.1252%), and 3-5 year (2.3661%). Conversely, yields declined the most for 1-year (1.1882%), 7-year (2.1203%), and 15-20 year (2.3155%) bonds.
Medium and long-term bonds were the most actively traded, with 10-year, 10-15 year, and 25-30 year bonds accounting for 23.89%, 21.78%, and 16.49% of the total market value, respectively.
Commercial banks continued to dominate the market, holding 49.23% of the total outright trading value and 92.04% of the repo market. Securities firms also made their mark, capturing 50.77% of outright trades and 0.84% of repo transactions.
Looking ahead, HNX announced that the State Treasury plans to issue 500 trillion VND in Government bonds in 2025, with 111 trillion VND scheduled for the first quarter alone./.