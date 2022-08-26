National men’s football team remains in FIFA’s Top 100

The national men’s football team of Vietnam maintains its 97th position in FIFA’s August rankings, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.



With this position, Vietnam ranks 17th in Asia and leads Southeast Asia.



For other Southeast Asian countries, Thailand ranks at the 111th place, followed by the Philippines (134th), Malaysia (148th), and Indonesia (155th).



A number of friendly matches within the FIFA framework will take place in September, in which Vietnam will play two. They are expected to create changes in the September rankings scheduled to be announced on October 6./.