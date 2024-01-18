NA’s 5th extraordinary meeting concludes





National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks to conclude the meeting. Photo: Pham Kien/VNA

In his speech at closing the session, the top legislator said the meeting completed its entire agenda in the 3.5 days of sitting, passing the amended Land Law and amended Law on Credit Institutions.

Consisting of 16 chapters and 260 articles, the revised land law specifies the land ownership regime, rights, and responsibilities of the state representing the collective ownership of the people over land. It also addresses unified land management, land use and management regimes, as well as the rights and obligations of citizens and land users regarding land within the country’s territory.



The amended law, except for some of its specific provisions, will come into force on January 1, 2025.



Meanwhile, the amended Law on Credit Institutions comprise 15 chapters and 210 articles, will be effective from July 1 this year.



Regarding mechanisms to decentralise the management and implementation of national target programmes, the top legislator stressed that the NA unanimously approved a relevant resolution.



This step follows the supreme supervision process by the NA at the previous meeting, towards promptly removing difficulties and obstacles to accelerate the progress and ensure the effective implementation of three national target programmes on building new-style rural areas, sustainable poverty reduction, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, NA Chairman Hue said.



He suggested the Government continue to review, amend, and supplement relevant documents to ensure consistency and alignment with this resolution; and urgently allocate resources and enhance decentralisation between central and local agencies to create favourable conditions for ministries, sectors, and localities to speed up the implementation and well accomplish the programmes’s objectives.



NA deputies also scrutinised and made decisions related to financial and budget plans, the top legislator said.



Accordingly, the legislature approved the allocation and utilisation of nearly 64 trillion VND (over 2.6 billion USD) for tasks and projects in five sectors: national defence, security, state management, science and technology, and transportation. Notably, nearly 58 trillion VND will be earmarked for 32 key transportation projects.



Along with the national projects that the NA decided to invest in since the beginning of the term, and the resolution on piloting some specific policies on investment in the construction of road infrastructure and transport facilities approved at the sixth meeting, finance- and budget-related issues decided in this session are a crucial prerequisite for expediting the implementation progress of key projects, including promoting the development of a harmonious and modern strategic infrastructure system, especially expressways, coastal roads, airports, and regional linkage projects, contributing to realising the goal of having over 3,000 kilometers of expressways by 2025.



The NA acknowledges and highly valued the responsibility, effort, and close coordination demonstrated by the agencies of the NA and the Government, and relevant organisations in meticulously preparing and ensuring the thoroughness of content, thus making it easier for NA deputies to pass important and necessary matters in a short period of time to prepare and conduct the meeting, he stressed.



He urged the NA to continue upholding the spirit of proactive legislation, effective supervision, timely determination, and breakthrough development, working closely with the Government and other entities within the political system to successfully fulfill socio-economic development tasks in 2024 and the 2021-2025 period, and ensuring rapid and sustainable development of the country./.