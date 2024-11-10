NA's 4th working week to focus on question-and-answer session

The agenda of the 4th working week of the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s 8th session from November 11-13 will focus on many important issues, with the highlight being a question-and-answer (Q&A) session taking place on November 1 and 12.



The session will concentrate on three groups of issues - banking, healthcare, and information and communications.



NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man will deliver speeches at the opening and closing of the session, as well as preside over it.



As scheduled, the Prime Minister or a Deputy Prime Minister will answer deputies’ queries and clarify relevant issues at the session on November 12 afternoon.



The session will be broadcast live on the television and radio, enabling voters and people to follow.



Next week, NA deputies will vote to approve a resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2025; a resolution on the state budget estimate for 2025, including some contents related to the adjustment and supplementation of the state budget estimate; and a resolution on the plan for the central budget allocation in 2025.



The NA will also discuss the investment policy for the North-South high-speed railway project; the adjustment of the investment policy for the Long Thanh International Airport Project under the NA’s Resolution No. 94/2015/QH13; a draft resolution on piloting the implementation of commercial housing projects through agreements to acquire land use rights or current land use rights; a draft resolution on special mechanisms and policies to resolve difficulties and obstacles related to projects and land issues in the conclusions of inspections, audits, and court judgments in Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang city, and Khanh Hoa province; and the investment policy for the national target programme on drug prevention and control until 2030.



The legislature will take a break from November 14-19 to allow NA agencies, the Government, and relevant agencies to review, revise, and finalise draft laws and resolutions./.