NA leader calls on trade unions to support productivity improvement
Amid national efforts to achieve rapid and sustainable development, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man called on unions to effectively implement the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress and related congresses, while embracing innovation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence to boost productivity.
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of International Workers' Day in Hanoi on April 28. Photo: VNA
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 28 urged trade unions at all levels to prioritise productivity gains and pursue double-digit growth, while addressing a ceremony marking the 140th anniversary of International Workers' Day (May 1, 1886 - 2026).
The event, held in Hanoi, also honoured 101 outstanding grassroots trade union chairpersons recognised for excellence in dialogue and collective bargaining in 2026.
Conveying greetings from Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, the top legislator highlighted the growing strength and core role of Vietnam’s working class across all sectors and economic components. He underscored that trade unions have increasingly asserted themselves as a reliable pillar for workers, with more practical, effective, and substantive activities that safeguard legitimate rights and interests.
Trade unions, he noted, have actively contributed to building and refining labour-related policies and laws, while stepping up dialogue and collective bargaining. Each year, tens of thousands of dialogues help address workers’ concerns, and numerous collective agreements have improved working conditions, income, and welfare.
NA Chairman Man stressed that the commendation of 101 grassroots union leaders reflects the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour’s serious implementation of Party directives, particularly the call for unions to focus on substantive dialogue and protecting workers’ rights. On behalf of Party and State leaders, he commended the awardees, describing them as exemplary representatives of a new generation of union officials and role models within the labour movement.
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man honours 101 outstanding grassroots trade union chairpersons at the event. Photo: VNA
Household businesses, seen as a vital pillar of the economy, are currently facing numerous challenges meaning they require more supportive policies to operate effectively, according to a survey conducted by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).