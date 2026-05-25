NA Committee on Science, Technology, Environment urged to show more strategic vision

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the May 25 working session. Photo: VNA

Addressing a working session with standing members of the committee in Hanoi on May 25, the NA leader hailed the committee's strong performance and high sense of responsibility.



Since the start of the 16th NA term, the committee has quickly consolidated its structure and effectively carried out assigned tasks, particularly in implementing the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on science and technology development, innovation and national digital transformation.



In legislative and oversight work, the committee has focused on improving laws related to science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, while promoting decentralisation and administrative reform in line with practical demands.



It has examined and contributed to more than 30 draft laws and resolutions.



The committee has also overseen major issues affecting socio-economic development and people’s lives, including urban air pollution, water security, climate change, energy transition, food safety and digital transformation. It has further advanced the “Digital Literacy for All – Digital National Assembly” movement, with near-total digital document processing and the application of AI for document search and summarisation.



Stressing that tasks in 2026 and throughout the 16th tenure will become more demanding as Vietnam pursues double-digit growth and its two centennial development goals, he urged the committee to focus on implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, particularly in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation



Beyond policymaking, the committee must closely monitor policy implementation and effectiveness, he said, calling for stronger supervision over laws related to science and technology, innovation and artificial intelligence, as well as the issuance of guiding decrees and circulars.



He requested the committee to strengthen monthly, quarterly and annual oversight programmes and intensify regular supervision of issues attracting public and voter concern.



The committee was also tasked with continuing to refine institutions for science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, while addressing legal bottlenecks.



The top legislator highlighted the need to complete key draft laws related to the digital economy, digital technology and innovation, while ensuring legal mechanisms protect officials and scientists who dare to think boldly, act decisively and pursue technological breakthroughs. Administrative procedures in scientific research approval and evaluation should also be drastically reduced, he added.



Referring to seven major draft laws the committee is expected to examine in the coming period, including amendments to laws on electricity, environmental protection, architecture, food safety and marine resources, he urged a shift from “document appraisal” to “policy appraisal and strategic consultation”.



NA Chairman Man also requested the committee to continue refining institutions for science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, while addressing overlapping or outdated legal regulations.



On digital transformation, the NA leader stressed that implementation must deliver practical results rather than become a formality. He said the committee should become a model “Digital National Assembly agency” operating without paper and driven by data, while coordinating with relevant bodies to build shared specialised digital databases and integrate advanced AI technologies into systems serving deputies.



Regarding organisational capacity and decentralisation, he said the committee must become strong in expertise, data and expert resources.



He called for stronger coordination mechanisms, broader use of experts and practical managers, and the formation of an expert network drawing on data from the Government, the State Audit Office, the Ministry of Science and Technology, research organisations, universities and associations.



As the NA's key advisory body in strategic fields, the Committee on Science, Technology and Environment must not be allowed to lag behind reality, he stressed, urging each member to combine the scientific mindset of researchers with the determination and pioneering spirit of policymakers to help propel the country into a new era of development./.