NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents gifts to policy beneficiary families and disadvantaged workers in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on April 29. Photo: VNA

The visit was held on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026) and the 140th anniversary of International Workers’ Day (May 1, 1886–2026).Reporting on local socio-economic conditions, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Mung said An Giang recorded an estimated GRDP growth of 7.8% in the first quarter of 2026, ranking first in the Mekong Delta and 25th nationwide.State budget revenue reached over 8.68 trillion VND (330 million USD), while key sectors such as agriculture, industry, trade and tourism maintained positive growth.The province has also prioritised social welfare, distributing Lunar New Year (Tet) gifts to more than 261,600 beneficiaries with a total budget exceeding 192 billion VND, and completing the replacement of over 8,400 temporary and dilapidated houses for policy beneficiary families and low-income households.On behalf of Party and State leaders, Chairman Man extended his best wishes to local authorities, policy beneficiary families and workers facing difficulties.He hailed An Giang as a major rice producer, helping the country attain rice exports of over 7 million tonnes in 2025.The top legislator noted that the Party, Government and NA have issued various policies to improve social welfare, including tuition fee exemptions from the 2025–2026 academic year and housing support programmes for disadvantaged communities.He praised An Giang’s efforts in implementing social security policies and adapting to the two-tier local administration model, ensuring stable governance at commune and ward levels.Looking ahead, he urged the province to effectively implement the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and the 2026–2030 socio-economic development plan, striving for double-digit growth, specifically 10.71% for 2026.He also called for continued preparations for APEC 2027, stressing the need to further improve infrastructure to host the international event successfully.In addition, he emphasised the importance of sustainable rural development, poverty reduction, human resource training and healthcare improvement, including regular health check-ups for citizens.As a border locality, An Giang was urged to strengthen efforts against transnational crime, cybercrime and drug trafficking, while expanding housing and vocational training support for workers.Chairman Man underscored the need to continue caring for policy beneficiary families and people with meritorious services to the nation, ensuring that social welfare remains a long-term and consistent priority./.