NA Chairman pays tribute to fallen heroes, revolution contributors in An Giang

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents gifts to policy-beneficiary families, workers, and underprivileged laborers in An Giang Province. Photo: VNA

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on April 29 offered incense and flowers at a temple dedicated to fallen heroes and revolutionary contributors in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026).



Joining the insence offering ceremony were former Politburo member and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, members of the Party Central Committee, leaders of National Assembly agencies, ministries,sectors, and officials from An Giang province and Can Tho city.



The top legislator and his working delegation paid tribute, expressing profound gratitude for the immense contributions and noble sacrifices of past generations for national independence, freedom, and the people’s happiness.



Writing in the guestbook, the NA Chairman expressed deep emotion at visiting the temple, a place imbued with the sacred spirit of a steadfast and indomitable revolution tradition, preserving the memory of the great sacrifices made by past generations for national independence and freedom.



The NA Chairman called on the Party organisation, authorities, and people of An Giang to preserve and promote the site’s values so that it becomes a “red address” for educating younger generations about revolutionary traditions, fostering patriotism, self-reliance, and aspirations to contribute. This would help further promote the strength of the great national unity bloc, overcome challenges, and build An Giang into an increasingly prosperous locality, contributing to the country’s steady advance into a new era of prosperity and strength.



On this occasion, he presented 50 gift packages to war invalids and revolution contributors in the locality.



The same day, the top legislator visited the family of Bui Van Truyen, an Agent Orange victim and war invalid, and Tran Thuy Can, the wife of a martyr, in Rach Gia ward, An Giang province.



He inquired about their health and their families, affirming that the Party, State, and people always remember nation contributors' great contributions and sacrifices in the struggle for national liberation, reunification, and national defence.



He expressed his hope that war invalids and families of those who rendered service to the nation will continue to serve as a spiritual pillar, encouraging younger generations to uphold revolutionary traditions and contribute to building an ever more prosperous homeland./.