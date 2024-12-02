Making news
NA Chairman meets with Vietnamese community in Singapore
National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, along with a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese legislature, met with the staff members of Vietnamese representative agencies and the representatives of the Vietnamese community in Singapore on December 1 evening, as part of their official visit to the country.
According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung, the 25,000-strong Vietnamese community always adheres to local laws and serves as a bridge between the two countries.
At the meeting, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of Singapore showed his joy at Vietnam's strong transformation in the new era. He strongly agreed on the need to urgently streamline the political system's organisational structure to ensure its operation effectiveness.
The expert also praised the NA leader’s speech on addressing institutional bottlenecks and barriers, lay the groundwork, and make comprehensive preparations for the country to enter the new era. He also valued the innovations of the legislature during its recent 8th session, particularly in law-making.
Representatives from Vietnamese associations and the community expressed their confidence and hope that under the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the country's development policies and orientations in the new era will soon be realised, creating groundbreaking advancements, propelling the nation toward rapid, strong progress in the coming time.
NA Chairman Man said that his visit aims to accelerate the upgrade of the Vietnam-Singapore relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2025. He noted that the cooperative relationship between Vietnam and Singapore has maintained its stable development momentum in recent years, saying economic and trade cooperation stands out as a highlight of the bilateral ties.
According to the NA leader, Singapore remains Vietnam's fourth-largest trading partner within ASEAN. Singapore currently ranks second among the 145 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. Notably, the 18 Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) across 13 provinces and cities in Vietnam are regarded as a symbol of successful economic cooperation between the two countries.
Briefing the OVs on their homeland's socio-economic situation, the top legislator said the diplomatic work has been strengthened, and Vietnam's position and reputation on the international stage have been elevated.
The NA Chairman lauded the role of the Vietnamese community in Singapore, which always stays united and looks towards the homeland, while contributing to promoting the friendly relations and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.
He affirmed the Party's and State's consistent policy towards overseas Vietnamese, an inseparable part of the nation.
The leader noted that implementing Conclusion No. 12-KL/TW dated August 12, 2021 of the Politburo regarding OVs affairs in the new situation, the NA and the Government are perfecting the legal framework, creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese abroad, including their second and third generations, to return home to live, work, and do business.
Commending the efforts of the ambassador and the embassy staff in overcoming difficulties to fulfill their assigned tasks, the chief legislator emphasised that the Party, State, and NA always pay attention to, support, and create the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese representative offices abroad to operate effectively, contributing to national protection, construction, and development.
He urged them to make more contributions to consolidating and deepening the Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Partnership, including cooperation between the two legislative bodies, towards upgrading the relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in the time ahead./.