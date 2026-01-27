NA Chairman commemorates late Party, State, NA leaders, visits former leadership

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man offered incense at a memorial site dedicated to late Chairman of the NA Standing Committee Bui Bang Doan. Photo: VNA

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on January 27 offered incense at a memorial site dedicated to late Chairman of the NA Standing Committee Bui Bang Doan in Hanoi’s Ung Thien commune, and paid pre-Tet visits to the families of late Party General Secretary Truong Chinh and late NA Chairman Le Quang Dao, and former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh and former NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, and the family of late Minister of Public Security Le Minh Huong.



Chairman Man offered incense and expressed profound gratitude to the late great intellectual and outstanding representative of the people. He affirmed that Bui Bang Doan’s life, career and moral integrity stand as a shining example of patriotism, integrity and wholehearted devotion to the Fatherland and the people, laying an important foundation for the fine traditions of Vietnam’s National Assembly.



He said that today’s generations of NA deputies are determined to follow Bui Bang Doan’s noble aspirations by continuously strengthening their political mettle, intellect and public service ethics, contributing to the building of a democratic, law-governed, professional and modern National Assembly worthy of the trust of the Party, the State and the people.



National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man visits and extends New Year greetings to former National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on January 27. Photo: VNA

On behalf of the NA Standing Committee, Chairman Man also offered incense in remembrance of late Party General Secretary Truong Chinh and late NA Chairman Le Quang Dao.



Talking with the families of the late leaders, he expressed deep appreciation for their tremendous contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.



Truong Chinh was an outstanding leader of the Vietnamese revolution and a preeminent disciple of late President Ho Chi Minh. In his 81 years of life, including 63 years of continuous revolutionary activities, he served as Party General Secretary three times: in 1941, from 1951 to 1956, and in 1986. Notably, he proposed the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) policy to the Politburo in July 1986.



As Chairman of the 8th National Assembly (1987–1992), Le Quang Dao played a key role in building a legal framework that laid the foundation for the country’s renewal process initiated by the Party at its 6th National Congress.



Visiting former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh and former NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chairman Man thanked them for their paying attention and valuable contributions to the NA’s activities in recent times.



He noted that the 14th National Party Congress and the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly were successfully held. Inheriting achievements from previous terms, the 15th National Assembly has continued to renew itself to improve the quality and effectiveness of its operations, better meeting practical demands and voters’ expectations. These efforts have helped make the National Assembly more professional, democratic and law-based, laying a solid foundation for the country to enter a new era of national development, Chairman Man stated.



Chairman Man affirmed that in the time ahead, the National Assembly will continue to renew its organisation and operations, professionalise and modernise its work, reform working methods, and strongly innovate legislative thinking toward a development-oriented and facilitative approach, while focusing on completing a synchronous institutional framework for rapid and sustainable national development.



On the same day, the top legislator visited the family of late Minister of Public Security Le Minh Huong to offer incense and express gratitude for his contributions./.