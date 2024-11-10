NA Chairman attends national great unity festival in Ha Nam

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the national great unity festival in Loi village in Thanh Huong commune of Thanh Liem district in the northern province of Ha Nam on November 10, on the occasion of the 94th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) (November 18).

He took this occasion to present gifts to officials and local people of Loi village, including 25 policy beneficiary families, poor and near-poor households, and local study promotion fund.

In his speech, Man lauded the provincial Party Organisation, administration, VFF and people for their outstanding achievements, especially in building new-style rural and civilised urban areas launched by the VFF.

Ha Nam has recorded impressive economic growth, posting a 10.89% increase in gross regional domestic product in the January-September period, the highest in the Red River Delta and the fourth nationwide. Its budget revenue surged to nearly 10 trillion VND (400 million USD), reflecting a remarkable 24.9% increase, while the poverty rate plummeted to just 2.01%. These achievements have earned the province recognition as a new-style rural area.

He urged the Party Organisations, administrations and people of Ha Nam province, Thanh Liem district, Thanh Huong commune and Loi village to further strive to realise the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and the provincial and district Party Congresses, aiming to accelerate growth in the coming time.

Man underscored the need for innovative working methods within the local political system and Fatherland Front chapters, citing Party General Secretary To Lam’s recent call for a streamlined organisational structure.

The NA leader called for stepping up the VFF’s movement "All people unite to build new rural and civilised urban areas", along with patriotic emulation movements initiated by the Prime Minister. These efforts are particularly timely as the nation prepares for the Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress and the 11th National Patriotic Emulation Congress.

He suggested extending successful models that promote sustainable poverty reduction and mutual support while effectively using the "For the Poor - Social Welfare" fund. The goal is to eradicate poverty in the village and improve the quality of life for families who have already escaped poverty.

In conclusion, Man called for continued efforts to cultivate cultural lifestyles, strengthen community solidarity, and advance educational initiatives that nurture talents for a brighter future./.