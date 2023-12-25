Making news
My Khanh Tourism Village in Can Tho recognised as four-star OCOP product
My Khanh Tourism Village in Phong Dien district received a decision from the People’s Committee of Mekong Delta Can Tho city recognising it as a four-star “One Commune, One Product” (OCOP) product, on December 23.
Le Van Sang, Director of My Khanh tourism village, said the recognition will contribute to preserving and promoting unique cultural and artistic values of the Southwest region, and serve as a premise for the village to upgrade its tourism products, thus promoting rural economic development in the direction of rural and community-based tourism model.
The recognition is expected to further promote tourism potential of Can Tho and the Mekong Delta region in general to domestic and international visitors, he said.
Established in 1996, My Khanh tourist village is seen as an attractive and typical tourist destination of Can Tho. Covering an area of 30ha, the village provides numerous entertainment, leisure and relaxation activities.
The destination serves thousands of tourists every year, earning great revenues for the municipal tourism sector, he said.
Not only attracting tourists, My Khanh Tourist Village in particular and tourist destinations in Phong Dien in general have focused on promoting local OCOP products and specialties to tourists, contributing to preserving and promoting cultural values and traditional cuisine of the Mekong Delta region, Sang added.
On the occasion, a site for introducing and selling OCOP products was launched in the village.
Meanwhile, a trade fair featuring 50 pavilions which kicked off in the village on the same day is introducing specialties and OCOP products of the Mekong Delta region. The event will last until January 1, 2024.
According to Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Ngoc He, Can Tho has so far had 148 products recognised as three- and four-star OCOP products.
The “One Commune, One Product” programme has importantly contributed to implementing the national target programme on new-style rural area building in the locality, and improving the material and spiritual life of residents in rural areas.