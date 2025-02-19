More tech giants expected to join Vietnam GameVerse 2025

Members of the organising board at a press conference to announce the Vietnam GameVerse 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam game festival – Vietnam GameVerse 2025 will feature tech giant Apple along with Beta and Google which already joined the 2024 edition, according to Le Quang Tu Do, Director of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information.

Do described the inaugural 2023 festival as a landmark for Vietnam's gaming community, adding the 2024 edition expanded in both scale and quality.

The 2025 version is set to reinforce Vietnam GameVerse's position as the leading event for gamers, developers, publishers, and businesses in the industry, stated the official.

It will not only showcase the sector’s achievements but also offer valuable opportunities for networking and collaboration. Organisers are keen to include global players like Apple, alongside Beta and Google, to further elevate the event.

With the theme Connecting Verses, the festival will provide an immersive experience, offering attendees the chance to explore products, services, and technologies, and engage with industry experts.

The event, spanning from February to May, will feature key activities such as the Vietnam Game Awards, the Vietnam Game Forum, investment and cooperation activities, and entertainment events.

Expected to attract between 40,000 and 50,000 visitors, the festival aims to significantly contribute to the growth of Vietnam’s gaming industry and gain widespread support from local and international gaming communities./.