Members of board for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's funeral
1. Comrade To Lam, Politburo member, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, head of the funeral board.
2. Comrade Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
3. Comrade Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member, Chairman of the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
4. Comrade Luong Cuong, Politburo member, permanent member of the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee.
5. Comrade Do Van Chien, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.
6. Comrade Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, head of its Commission for Organisation.
7. Comrade Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, head of its Commission for Inspection.
8. Comrade Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, head of its Commission for Internal Affairs.
9. Comrade Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, head of its Commission for Information and Education.
10. Comrade Nguyen Hoa Binh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court.
11. Comrade General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Minister of National Defence.
12. Comrade Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member, President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, Chairman of the Central Theory Council.
13. Comrade Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee.
14. Comrade Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.
15. Comrade Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, head of its Commission for External Relations.
16. Comrade Le Minh Khai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister.
17. Comrade Vo Thi Anh Xuan, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
18. Comrade Nguyen Khac Dinh, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly
19. Comrade Nguyen Duy Ngoc, member of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the Office of the Party Central Committee
20. Comrade Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang, member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Public Security.
21. Comrade Le Minh Tri, member of the Party Central Committee, Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy.
22. Comrade Tran Van Son, member of the Party Central Committee, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office.
23. Comrade Le Khanh Hai, member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Presidential Office.
24. Comrade Bui Van Cuong, member of the Party Central Committee, General Secretary of the National Assembly, Chairman of the National Assembly Office.
25. Comrade Bui Thanh Son, member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs.
26. Comrade Pham Thi Thanh Tra, member of the Party Central Committee, Minister of Home Affairs.
27. Comrade Nguyen Dinh Khang, member of the Party Central Committee, President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour.
28. Comrade Luong Quoc Doan, member of the Party Central Committee, President of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union.
29. Comrade Senior Lieutenant General Trinh Van Quyet, member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People's Army.
30. Comrade Pham Tat Thang, member of the Party Central Committee, standing deputy head of its Commission for Mass Mobilisation.
31. Comrade Ha Thi Nga, member of the Party Central Committee, President of the Vietnam Women's Union.
32. Comrade Le Hai Binh, alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Editor-in-Chief of the Communist Review.
33. Comrade Bui Quang Huy, alternate member of the Party Central Committee, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee.
34. Comrade Dao Duc Toan, Assistant to the Party General Secretary, in charge of the Party General Secretary's Office.
35. Comrade Senior Lieutenant General Be Xuan Truong, Chairman of the Vietnam Veterans’ Association./.