Mekong - Lancang Cooperation marks 8th anniversary
The event was attended by diplomats from Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, China, and Vietnam in Myanmar, along with nearly 200 other guests.
In his remarks, U Than Swe, who is in charge of foreign affairs of Myanmar’s military administration, emphasised the MLC’s role in ensuring equality among member countries.
He also mentioned a special MLC fund providing support for Mekong countries, affirming that as co-chair of the MLC, Myanmar will continue to work with other member states to deepen the cooperation in the future.
Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Chen Hai said the friendship and development of member countries have been enhanced since the MLC was launched eight years ago.
The MLC mechanism, established in 2016, gathers all the six Mekong countries, namely Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, China, and Vietnam. It aims to strengthen economic, trade, and investment cooperation, promote sustainable development, narrow the development gap, accelerate their international economic integration, and reinforce friendship and neighbourliness among people of the countries./.