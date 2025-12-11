Mekong Delta intensifies efforts against IUU fishing to have EC “yellow card” lifted

Across the Mekong Delta, provinces are intensifying interprovincial coordination and information-sharing on vessels identified as high-risk for violating fishing regulations. (Illustrative image: VNA)

As 2025 draws to a close, provinces across the Mekong Delta are entering a decisive phase in the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.



Local authorities are tightening the management of fishing vessels, strengthening voyage monitoring and improving seafood traceability as part of nationwide efforts to have the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning on Vietnam's seafood removed and ensure sustainable marine resource use.



Raising compliance, strengthening vessel management



In Dong Thap province, a stronger sense of compliance among fishermen has taken root following a series of vigorous measures. Across fishing ports and offshore fleets, the spirit of “no violations of fishing regulations” is increasingly viewed as a shared commitment.



Fisherman Tran Van Hau from Gia Thuan commune said all vessels of his family are now equipped with vessel monitoring systems (VMS) and submit electronic reports throughout each trip. Compliance with traceability rules, he noted, has become mandatory for all boat owners.



Since 2024, Dong has issued 58 directives related to IUU fishing, assigning clear responsibilities to each sector and locality.



The province has licensed all 1,298 operational vessels, ensuring that each is registered, inspected, properly marked and fitted with VMS devices that must remain active around the clock. Vessel identification data on VNFishbase, VMS and VNeID have been fully synchronised.



Currently, 209 vessels that are unfit for operation have been placed under anchorage control, with their positions monitored and images updated daily.



Digitalisation has accelerated at the province’s two class-II fishing ports, where all vessels of 15 metres or more now complete arrival and departure procedures via the electronic catch documentation and traceability (eCDT) system. Twenty-eight purchasing and processing facilities have joined the electronic traceability system, and no export dossiers have required additional clarification. From 2024 to 2025, the province recorded zero cases of vessels encroaching foreign waters.



Looking ahead, Dong Thap will continue implementing its 2025–2030 anti-IUU fishing communication plan, with a focus on regulatory compliance and sustainable livelihoods. Chairpersons of commune-level People's Committees have been instructed to tighten oversight and are held accountable should local vessels violate regulations.



An Giang province, with more than 9,800 vessels, is also intensifying enforcement. As of late October, all vessels had updated data on VNFishbase, and 8,952 were licensed for operation. A unified vessel management software system now links the Border Guard, Fisheries Sub-Department and VMS monitoring units, enabling rapid detection of boundary violations or VMS disconnections.



From early 2024 to October 2025, An Giang Border Guard inspected more than 31,000 vessel movements, denied departure to 69 vessels lacking documentation and recorded 474 cases of VMS signal loss. Communication efforts have been expanded, with over 440 fishermen trained and informational materials widely distributed. The province also publicly lists non-compliant vessels to encourage community oversight.



Despite progress, challenges remain, including a large number of small boats, distant fishing grounds and limited technological capacity among some fishermen. Nonetheless, improved database management and stricter enforcement show the province’s active contribution to regional efforts.



Livelihood transition



Ca Mau, the Mekong Delta’s largest fishing province, is employing strong measures to prevent vessels from violating foreign waters. Remote surveillance through VMS has been enhanced, and joint patrols by the Border Guard and fisheries surveillance forces have been strengthened.



Fishing ports in Ca Mau have tightened supervision of unloading and traceability procedures. Upgraded IT infrastructure and trained port staff ensure that all records are uploaded to the eCDT system. The provincial fisheries authority reported a decline in dossiers requiring verification and no discrepancies in seafood batches destined for the EU.



The province is encouraging livelihood changes, helping fishermen move into marine aquaculture, logistics services, or sustainable nearshore fishing to ease pressure on marine resources. Financial aid for buying VMS equipment has also been expanded through partnerships with banks and socio-political organisations.



Across the Mekong Delta, provinces are intensifying interprovincial coordination and information-sharing on vessels identified as high-risk for violating fishing regulations. Border Guard units have stepped up patrols, especially in the southwestern maritime boundary area, which once recorded frequent violations.



Local authorities emphasise that combating IUU fishing is not only crucial for lifting the EC’s “yellow card” but also an opportunity to modernise the fisheries sector. Meeting international standards, they note, will raise the value of Vietnamese seafood, expand export markets and strengthen the sector’s global reputation./.