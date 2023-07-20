Malaysian Prime Minister arrives

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, his spouse and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on July 20, beginning a two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh.



Anwar Ibrahim is accompanied by Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, and Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Chan Foong Hin, among others.



This is the first official visit to Vietnam since he took in December last year, taking place in the context that the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations (March 30, 1973 - March 30, 2023).

The two countries upgraded their relations to a strategic partnership in 2015.

Two-way trade surpassed 14.8 billion USD last year, up 17.9% year on year. Malaysia is also among the top 10 investors in Vietnam, with 718 valid projects whose total registered capital stands at 13 billion USD./.