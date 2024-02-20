Lunar New Year gathering held in Sweden

Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden Tran Van Tuan presents Vietnamese-language books to Vietnamese children (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden Tran Van Tuan extended his best New Year wishes to the Vietnamese community across Sweden as a whole, and those in Malmo city and its surrounding areas.

Highlighting the indispensable role played by the Vietnamese community abroad, including over 22,000 in Sweden, in the country's overall development, he committed that the embassy will actively help the overseas Vietnamese maintain the culture and language of Vietnam, toward building an united and strong community.

Participants at the event were treated to music performances staged by the Vietnamese artists based in the European country.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy in Sweden also presented sets of Vietnamese-language books to Vietnamese children residing in Malmo and adjacent areas./.