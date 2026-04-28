LED lighting drives efficiency gains in fisheries

Large-capacity fishing vessels from Quynh Phu commune, Nghe An province, dock at Lach Quen fishing port, where nearly all offshore boats have now been equipped with LED lighting systems. Photo: VNA

As fuel prices surge, fishing vessel owners in Quynh Phu commune, the central province of Nghe An, are moving away from trawling towards purse seining while upgrading to modern LED lighting systems, a shift that is lowering costs, stabilising yields and improving overall efficiency.

In 2019, Le Van Thanh, owner of vessel NA-90463-TS, piloted LED use by replacing half of his halogen bulbs. The trial showed improved fish aggregation and reduced generator load. He later invested over 350 million VND (13,300 USD) in 2023 to fully convert to LEDs, and by late 2025 upgraded 11 units with newer and higher-performance models.

Thanh said LED systems are stable, cost-efficient and productivity-enhancing thanks to stronger water penetration and optimised light spectra that attract high-value species, ensuring consistent catches.

Fishermen at Lach Con and Lach Thoi ports highlighted the drawbacks of traditional halogen and mercury lamps, which consume large amounts of fuel, emit CO₂, generate heat and UV radiation harmful to crews, and take 10–15 minutes to restart. LEDs, by contrast, provide instant illumination, longer reach and better directional lighting, significantly improving effective coverage.

As a result, LED adoption has boosted catches by 10–16% while reducing fuel costs by 20–30%, enhancing seafood quality and raising incomes.

The technology also avoids mercury and heavy metals, helping cut waste and protect the environment.

Local authorities note that the fisheries sector is under increasing strain from climate change, dwindling resources, growing sustainability requirements and rising fuel costs, which now account for up to 70% of trip expenses, making technological upgrades increasingly urgent.

Quynh Phu, one of the province’s largest fishing centres with nearly 850 vessels, including more than 350 boats over 15 metres long, has seen widespread adoption of LEDs since 2018. More than 90% of offshore vessels now use the system.

Vice Chairman of the communal People’s Committee Cao Xuan Diep described the transition as a practical step towards fleet modernisation and more advanced fishing practices.

Authorities are also encouraging fishermen to invest in vessel monitoring systems (VMS), modern fish-finding equipment and fishing ground forecasting tools to improve efficiency, reduce risks and comply with anti-IUU fishing regulations. Training and access to concessional finance are being expanded to support the shift.

At the same time, fishermen are recommended to replace ageing lighting systems with reliable LED products to maintain performance and optimise costs for each fishing trip./.