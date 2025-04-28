Leaders attend live-broadcast programme celebrating Spring 1975 Victory

Firework display at the “Vang mai khuc khai hoan” programme in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

High-ranking leaders on April 27 evening attended live-broadcast political and art programme titled “Vang mai khuc khai hoan” (Echoes of Triumph), held in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and the central province of Quang Tri in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).



Accordingly, the event saw the presence of State President Luong Cuong in Ho Chi Minh City, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man in Quang Tri.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (third from right) attends the programme in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

The grand programme, organised by the Vietnam Television (VTV) under the direction of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education, and Mass Mobilisation, featured more than 1,200 artists across three locations in the northern, central, and southern regions.



It conveyed a message of the Vietnamese people's aspiration for national unity, solidarity, and love for peace, and aimed to spread the significance, historical value, and meaning of the great victory of Spring 1975, which led to the complete liberation of the South and the national reunification



The event also sought to raise public awareness, strengthen revolutionary ideals, and bolster the people's trust in the mission of national renewal, industrialisation, modernisation, and international integration.



Notably, the programme included feature reports carried out in over 20 years, along with the appearances of several historical witnesses, helping the audience, especially the younger generation, gain a clear understanding of the historical context that compelled the Vietnamese people to take up arms to defend independence, embodying the resolute spirit of "Nothing is more precious than independence and freedom!".



An art performance at the Quang Tri location. (Photo: VNA)

At the Ho Chi Minh City location, a former US soldier handed over precious artifacts to the family of a Vietnamese martyr. Adolph Novello, during his service in Vietnam, had collected various documents, including those bearing the name Kha Van Viet. When leaving Vietnam, he took these items with him to the US, where they were kept in a box for 50 years. On this special occasion marking the anniversary of Vietnam's reunification, Novello expressed his wish to return these documents and artifacts to the martyr's family. Although he was not present at the event, the items he had kept were handed over to the relatives of martyr Kha Van Viet - an ethnic Thai soldier who died in Quang Tri.



This moment, taking place on the stage of the programme, became a deeply emotional highlight, symbolising mutual understanding, empathy, and the desire to close the past while looking toward the future./.